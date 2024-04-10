Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) standing at $63.89, reflecting a -0.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

The the stock of agribusiness giant has risen by 11.97% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post earnings of $1.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.93%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.5 billion, down 6.52% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.52 per share and a revenue of $91.48 billion, signifying shifts of -20.92% and -2.62%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.59% lower. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.37, so one might conclude that Archer Daniels Midland is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 233, this industry ranks in the bottom 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.