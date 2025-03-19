Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the most recent trading day at $46.93, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 3.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.26%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.71, down 51.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.74 billion, down 5.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.24 per share and a revenue of $88.43 billion, demonstrating changes of -10.55% and +3.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Archer Daniels Midland. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.67% decrease. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Archer Daniels Midland is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.52, which means Archer Daniels Midland is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ADM has a PEG ratio of 1.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Agriculture - Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.