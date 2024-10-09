Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the most recent trading day at $56.97, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.6%.

The agribusiness giant's stock has dropped by 2.54% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.31% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Archer Daniels Midland will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.38, reflecting a 15.34% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.94 billion, showing a 3.49% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.33 per share and a revenue of $88.06 billion, demonstrating changes of -23.64% and -6.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Archer Daniels Midland boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.23, which means Archer Daniels Midland is trading at a discount to the group.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

