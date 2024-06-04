Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) standing at $61.82, reflecting a -0.27% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 2.99% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.37% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.34, down 29.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.47 billion, down 6.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.61 per share and a revenue of $89.61 billion, signifying shifts of -19.63% and -4.61%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.13% upward. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.05. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.29 for its industry.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

