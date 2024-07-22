Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the most recent trading day at $64.15, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 4.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Archer Daniels Midland will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 30, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, down 31.75% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $23.24 billion, indicating a 7.75% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $89.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.34% and -5.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.02% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Archer Daniels Midland is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.54. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.61 of its industry.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

