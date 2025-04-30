Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) standing at $47.75, reflecting a -0.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

The agribusiness giant's stock has dropped by 0.89% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Archer Daniels Midland will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post earnings of $0.69 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 52.74%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $20.69 billion, indicating a 5.28% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.16 per share and a revenue of $87.87 billion, indicating changes of -12.24% and +2.74%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.93% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Archer Daniels Midland presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archer Daniels Midland has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.49 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.37.

We can additionally observe that ADM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. ADM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.