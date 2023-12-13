Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) ended the recent trading session at $75.26, demonstrating a +0.91% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.4%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.38%.

The agribusiness giant's stock has climbed by 0.97% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming release. On that day, Archer Daniels Midland is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.38 billion, down 7.06% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.26 per share and a revenue of $95.31 billion, indicating changes of -7.52% and -6.42%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.69, which means Archer Daniels Midland is trading at a discount to the group.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.