Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) was up +1.45% at $81.28. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 0.76% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.29, signifying a 38.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $22.51 billion, indicating a 6.35% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.54 per share and a revenue of $85.44 billion, representing changes of +32.36% and +6.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Archer Daniels Midland boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.69.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, finds itself in the top 48% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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