Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $60.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.85% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.82%.

The the stock of agribusiness giant has risen by 10.55% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.39, marking a 33.49% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $22.69 billion, indicating a 5.75% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.58 per share and a revenue of $91.62 billion, indicating changes of -20.06% and -2.46%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.41% lower. Archer Daniels Midland presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.64. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.86 for its industry.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

