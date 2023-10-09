Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the latest trading day at $73.90, indicating a +1.43% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.39%.

The the stock of agribusiness giant has fallen by 7.55% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $23.54 billion, indicating a 4.63% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.18 per share and a revenue of $98.1 billion, demonstrating changes of -8.54% and -3.68%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Right now, Archer Daniels Midland possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.15. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.71.

It is also worth noting that ADM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Agriculture - Operations industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.33.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

