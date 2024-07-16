Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the latest trading day at $64.56, indicating a +1.83% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 5.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.29, showcasing a 31.75% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $23.24 billion, showing a 7.75% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.56 per share and a revenue of $89.18 billion, demonstrating changes of -20.34% and -5.06%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.02% downward. Currently, Archer Daniels Midland is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Archer Daniels Midland's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.4. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.25 for its industry.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

