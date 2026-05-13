Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Price Target Increased by 10.21% to 74.65

The average one-year price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) has been revised to $74.65 / share. This is an increase of 10.21% from the prior estimate of $67.73 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $57.23 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.53% from the latest reported closing price of $80.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland. This is an decrease of 421 owner(s) or 27.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADM is 0.10%, an increase of 41.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.37% to 471,520K shares. The put/call ratio of ADM is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 46,797K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 31,239K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 26,192K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,898K shares , representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADM by 86.71% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 26,044K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 18,829K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,379K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADM by 4.04% over the last quarter.

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