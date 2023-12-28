Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the latest trading day at $72.27, indicating a +0.14% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.03%.

The agribusiness giant's shares have seen a decrease of 1.39% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Archer Daniels Midland will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.65, reflecting a 14.51% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $24.35 billion, indicating a 7.16% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.26 per share and a revenue of $95.31 billion, signifying shifts of -7.52% and -6.42%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Archer Daniels Midland is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.94. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.5.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.