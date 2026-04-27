Is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Archer Daniels Midland is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 173 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ADM has returned about 20.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 4.3%. This means that Archer Daniels Midland is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Post Holdings (POST). The stock has returned 4.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Post Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Archer Daniels Midland is a member of the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.5% this year, meaning that ADM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Post Holdings belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #182. The industry has moved -4.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Archer Daniels Midland and Post Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.