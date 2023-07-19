Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 9% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Archer Daniels Midland will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post earnings of $1.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.91 billion, down 8.72% from the prior-year quarter.

ADM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.80 per share and revenue of $97.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.38% and -4.7%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.22% lower. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archer Daniels Midland has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.88 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.26.

Meanwhile, ADM's PEG ratio is currently 1.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

