Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $93.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 1.28% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

Archer Daniels Midland will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.87 billion, up 16.38% from the year-ago period.

ADM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.49 per share and revenue of $102.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.32% and +20.22%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Archer Daniels Midland is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Archer Daniels Midland's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.47.

We can also see that ADM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Agriculture - Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

