Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $68.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.28% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.91%.

Shares of the agribusiness giant have appreciated by 15.72% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.88%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 3, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.83, indicating a 27.19% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $22.31 billion, indicating a 3.79% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $83.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of -28.48% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. As of now, Archer Daniels Midland holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.95. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.81 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that ADM has a PEG ratio of 4.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Agriculture - Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 99, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

