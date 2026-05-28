Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ADM surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

ADM could be on the verge of another rally after moving 7.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ADM's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch ADM for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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