Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the latest trading day at $62.51, indicating a +0.82% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Shares of the agribusiness giant have appreciated by 16% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.39, showcasing a 33.49% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $22.62 billion, indicating a 6.02% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.58 per share and a revenue of $91.62 billion, demonstrating changes of -20.06% and -2.46%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Archer Daniels Midland. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.41% lower. Currently, Archer Daniels Midland is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Archer Daniels Midland's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.66.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 232, this industry ranks in the bottom 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

