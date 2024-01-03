Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) standing at $73.13, reflecting a +0.51% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.18%.

The agribusiness giant's shares have seen a decrease of 1.86% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.65, signifying a 14.51% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $24.35 billion, indicating a 7.16% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Archer Daniels Midland possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.38. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.16 for its industry.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

