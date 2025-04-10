Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) reached $44.48, with a +0.23% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 2.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 4.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 5.73% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Archer Daniels Midland will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.71, signifying a 51.37% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.74 billion, showing a 5.06% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

ADM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $88.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.55% and +3.39%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Archer Daniels Midland boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.19.

One should further note that ADM currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.36. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Agriculture - Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

