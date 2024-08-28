Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) ending at $60.96, denoting a +0.66% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.6% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 3.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Archer Daniels Midland will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.42, reflecting a 12.88% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $20.94 billion, reflecting a 3.49% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.47 per share and a revenue of $88.06 billion, signifying shifts of -21.63% and -6.25%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.35% lower. Archer Daniels Midland is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.08. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.93 for its industry.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

