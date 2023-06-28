Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the most recent trading day at $73.94, moving +0.07% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 3.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.18% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.22% in that time.

Archer Daniels Midland will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 27.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.99 billion, down 8.41% from the year-ago period.

ADM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.80 per share and revenue of $97.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.38% and -3.99%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% lower. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.22.

We can also see that ADM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Agriculture - Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.