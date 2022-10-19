Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $88.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 1.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.31%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.76%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Archer Daniels Midland as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.42, up 46.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.91 billion, up 12.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.89 per share and revenue of $98.61 billion, which would represent changes of +32.76% and +15.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.85% higher. Archer Daniels Midland is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.28.

Meanwhile, ADM's PEG ratio is currently 1.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Agriculture - Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



