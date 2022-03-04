Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $82.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 8.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Archer Daniels Midland as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.34, down 3.6% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.45 billion, up 8.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.15 per share and revenue of $88.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.77% and +3.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher within the past month. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archer Daniels Midland has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.92 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.62.

Investors should also note that ADM has a PEG ratio of 9 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Agriculture - Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

