Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) ended the recent trading session at $58.47, demonstrating a -0.54% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Shares of the agribusiness giant have depreciated by 4.28% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

The upcoming earnings release of Archer Daniels Midland will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.38, down 15.34% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $20.94 billion, reflecting a 3.49% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.33 per share and a revenue of $88.06 billion, representing changes of -23.64% and -6.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Archer Daniels Midland holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21, so one might conclude that Archer Daniels Midland is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.