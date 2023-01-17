Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the most recent trading day at $88.09, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 4.59% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Archer Daniels Midland will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $26.58 billion, up 15.1% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher within the past month. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archer Daniels Midland has a Forward P/E ratio of 14 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.81, which means Archer Daniels Midland is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ADM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Agriculture - Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

