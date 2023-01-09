Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $85.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 6.45% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Archer Daniels Midland will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Archer Daniels Midland is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.58 billion, up 15.1% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher. Archer Daniels Midland is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archer Daniels Midland has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.52 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.44, so we one might conclude that Archer Daniels Midland is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ADM has a PEG ratio of 1.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Agriculture - Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.