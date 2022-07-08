Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed the most recent trading day at $73.34, moving -1.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agribusiness giant had lost 13.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.03% in that time.

Archer Daniels Midland will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Archer Daniels Midland to post earnings of $1.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.27 billion, up 10.22% from the prior-year quarter.

ADM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.31 per share and revenue of $95.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.58% and +12.41%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. Archer Daniels Midland is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Archer Daniels Midland has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.78 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.45.

We can also see that ADM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Agriculture - Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

