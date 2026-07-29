Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $80.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.37% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the agribusiness giant had gained 8.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.92%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 4, 2026. On that day, Archer Daniels Midland is projected to report earnings of $1.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.56%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $22.38 billion, indicating a 5.71% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.76 per share and a revenue of $84.48 billion, indicating changes of +38.78% and +5.25%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Daniels Midland. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.61% higher. Currently, Archer Daniels Midland is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.48. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 14.14.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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