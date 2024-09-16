Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) ending at $60.41, denoting a +0.03% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

Shares of the agribusiness giant have appreciated by 2.2% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archer Daniels Midland in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.38, indicating a 15.34% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $20.94 billion, indicating a 3.49% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ADM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.33 per share and revenue of $88.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -23.64% and -6.25%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Archer Daniels Midland. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.47% downward. Right now, Archer Daniels Midland possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Archer Daniels Midland is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.33. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.49 for its industry.

The Agriculture - Operations industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

