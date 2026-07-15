Archer Daniels Jumps 52% in a Year: Key Factors Behind the Surge

Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM stock has surged 52.4% over the past year, reflecting investors’ confidence in its ability to navigate a challenging agricultural environment and execute its strategy. ADM’s strategic efforts are centered on strengthening its position as a global agricultural and nutrition company through portfolio optimization, cost discipline and innovation. The stock has outperformed the industry’s 13% growth in the same time frame.



One of the biggest drivers has been ADM’s focus on portfolio optimization and operational efficiency. Archer Daniels continues to streamline its operations by focusing on higher-margin businesses, expanding value-added products and improving operational efficiency. The company is emphasizing productivity initiatives and cost-saving measures to mitigate margin pressures and market volatility. Reducing manufacturing and transaction costs, improving throughput, lowering unplanned downtime, expanding automation and AI, and staying on track for $500-$750 million in cost savings over three to five years are some of its cost-savings measures.



Archer Daniels is expanding its Nutrition segment, which includes flavors, ingredients and health-focused products, while enhancing capabilities across its agricultural supply chain and processing network. By increasing its exposure to value-added products, the company is reducing its dependence on traditional commodity-driven businesses and creating new avenues for profitable growth. ADM is pursuing growth opportunities in areas such as alternative proteins, BioSolutions and sustainable ingredients to meet evolving consumer preferences.



In addition, ADM is leveraging digital technologies, advanced analytics and supply-chain enhancements to improve efficiency across its global network. These investments are helping the company optimize logistics, strengthen customer relationships and enhance decision-making capabilities. Through digital transformation, data analytics and supply-chain optimization initiatives, the company aims to improve efficiency, strengthen customer relationships and support long-term growth.



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What’s More on ADM?

The company is actively managing productivity and innovation as well as aligning work to the interconnected trends in food security, health and wellbeing. ADM continues to adapt to consumers’ changing nutritional preferences and has expanded its alternative protein capabilities and starch production. All the aforesaid endeavors are likely to bolster ADM’s growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 40.2% and 4.8%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has moved north in the past 30 days. Hence, this reflects analysts’ optimism about this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Other Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

United Natural Foods UNFI, which is the leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural Foods’ current financial-year sales indicates a drop of 2.1% from the prior-year level. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



Medifast, Inc. MED, which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically-proven healthy living products and programs, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MED missed the average earnings surprise by a sharp margin in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medifast’s current financial-year sales indicates decline of 25.9% from the year-ago number.



Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, which manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 9.5% from the prior-year level. FRPT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49.4%, on average.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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