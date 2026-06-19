Archer Daniels' Innovation, Cost Discipline and Nutrition Aid Growth

Archer Daniels Midland Company’s ADM strategic moves and cost-saving efforts are likely to support growth by improving efficiency, protecting margins and strengthening focus on higher-return businesses. The company is focused on optimizing the organizational and operational structure. ADM is strengthening its internal controls, enhancing execution, improving operational efficiency and reducing costs, while streamlining its portfolio to sharpen core competencies and unlock long-term value.



The company is actively managing productivity and innovation as well as aligning work to the interconnected trends in food security, health and wellbeing. Archer Daniels is smoothly progressing on its key strategic pillars, including optimize, drive and growth. It has been reducing manufacturing and transaction costs, improving throughput, lowering unplanned downtime, expanding automation and AI, and staying on track for $500-$750 million in cost savings over three to five years.



ADM continues to adapt to consumers’ changing nutritional preferences and has expanded its alternative protein capabilities and starch production. Management highlighted innovation as a major growth driver, including investments in biosolutions, precision fermentation, advanced nutrition, decarbonization, and the creation of a senior innovation and growth leadership role to accelerate projects. ADM has also been creating additional margin opportunities, opening up channels to customers, advancing digital technologies in areas like farmer needs, and the growth of its BioSolutions platform.



In addition, Archer Daniels’ Nutrition segment is exhibiting strength, thanks to Human Nutrition execution in Flavors and the continued ramp in Decatur East. In first-quarter 2026, Nutrition operating profit rose 42% year over year to $135 million, while Human Nutrition increased 39% to $104 million on higher Flavors sales, foreign exchange gains and better plant utilization. Animal Nutrition's profit improvement indicates better focus on specialty offerings. Management expects year-over-year growth in Nutrition to remain intact in 2026, with operating profit increasing on higher Flavors sales, continued Decatur East recovery and ongoing margin expansion in Animal Nutrition.



The company is also advancing digital initiatives by pivoting toward regional, agile projects and accelerating its data and analytics capabilities, while maintaining investment in cybersecurity and network resilience. Hence, the company looks forward to making investments in its portfolio to bolster growth and differentiation, including plant digitization, operating leverage and higher marketing volumes in targeted markets. All the aforesaid endeavors are likely to bolster ADM’s growth.

ADM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Archer Daniels shares have gained 29.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 14.5% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, ADM trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02X compared with the industry’s average of 14.9X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 32.4% and 9.9%, respectively. The company’s EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has been stable in the past 30 days.



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Archer Daniels currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider in the Consumer Staples Space

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF, which is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Chefs' Warehouse current financial-year sales indicates growth of 8.3% from the prior-year level. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.9%, on average.



Nomad Foods Limited NOMD, which manufactures and distributes frozen foods, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The consensus estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year sales is expected to rise 0.5% from the year-ago reported figure. NOMD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.



Medifast, Inc. MED, which is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically-proven healthy living products and programs, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. MED delivered an average earnings surprise of 65.5% in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medifast’s current financial-year sales indicates a decline of 26% from the year-ago number.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.