Archer Daniels cuts FY24 EPS view to $4.50-$5.00 from $5.25-$6.25

Consensus $5.23. The Company is lowering its previously provided EPS guidance for the full year. ADM now expects adjusted earnings per share2 in the range of $4.50 to $5.00 for the full year 2024, based on trends in ADM’s performance to date, legislative and regulatory policy uncertainties, and ongoing headwinds from slower market demand and internal operational challenges.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.