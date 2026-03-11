Archer Daniels Balances Cost Cuts and Growth Investments: What's Next?

Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM is navigating a complex operating environment marked by softer commodity margins, evolving global trade flows and persistent macroeconomic uncertainty. Against this backdrop, the company is pursuing a balanced strategy that focuses on improving operational efficiency while continuing to invest in long-term growth opportunities. Management has emphasized that disciplined cost management and portfolio optimization will remain critical to protecting profitability, even as ADM directs capital toward innovation, higher-value products and sustainability-driven initiatives that can support future expansion.



A key part of this strategy is ADM’s ongoing cost-reduction and network-simplification initiatives. ADM delivered about $200–$300 million in cost savings in 2025 as part of its broader efficiency program, which targets $500–$750 million in cumulative savings over three to five years. These savings are being driven by actions such as portfolio streamlining, operational efficiencies and improvements in manufacturing productivity. Additionally, the Decatur East plant, which has resumed operations, is expected to enhance efficiency and support improved capacity utilization in the Specialty Ingredients business, further strengthening the company’s cost structure.



At the same time, ADM continues to invest in growth-oriented areas that align with long-term industry trends. The company is expanding its capabilities in health and wellness ingredients, alternative proteins and biosolutions, while also advancing innovation across its Nutrition segment. Demand for solutions such as natural colors, flavors and functional ingredients remains strong, providing opportunities for higher-margin product offerings. Through these investments, ADM aims to shift a greater portion of its portfolio toward value-added and specialty businesses that offer more stable earnings and better margin potential over time.



Looking ahead, ADM’s ability to balance cost discipline with strategic investments will be critical in navigating near-term market volatility while positioning the business for sustainable growth. Although segments like Ag Services & Oilseeds continue to face pressure from weaker crush margins and softer trade activity, the company’s efficiency initiatives and focus on higher-value products could help mitigate cyclical headwinds. If ADM successfully executes its cost savings targets while expanding innovation-driven businesses, it could strengthen its competitive position and support more resilient long-term profitability.

ADM’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 42.6% in the past three months, outperforming both the industry and the broader Consumer Staples sector, which rose 18.1% and 0.7%, respectively.

ADM Stock's Three-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is ADM a Value Play Stock?

From a valuation standpoint, ADM trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10X, higher than the industry’s average of 15.64X.

ADM P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, it sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for MAMA’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 39.9% and 44.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average.



The Hershey Company HSY engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.8% and 29.3%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. USFD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.