Archer Daniels (ADM) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 25, before market open.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.71 per share, which suggests a decline of 10% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Also, the consensus mark has moved down 1 cent in the past seven days. For first-quarter 2023 revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $23.5 billion, suggesting 0.7% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



We expect total revenues to be down 0.1% year over year to $23,617 million and the bottom line to decrease 14.7% to $1.62 a share in the first quarter of 2023.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 17.7%. Its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 28.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

Key Factors to Note

Archer Daniels has been exposed to headwinds, including higher performance-related compensation, project-related costs and shifting costs from business segments into the centralized centers of excellence in the supply chain and operations. It has also been reeling under the impacts of the pandemic and inflationary pressures. The company expects corporate cost for 2023 to be around $1.5 billion, driven primarily by inflation and higher interest expense.



Also, the overall Nutrition results in first-quarter 2023 are expected to be lower than the prior-year quarter’s reported figure, due to lower Animal Nutrition results because of weaker margins in amino acids. The decline will however be partially offset by Human Nutrition delivering similar year-over-year results on strong Flavors and SI growth.



Nevertheless, Archer Daniels has been gaining from solid demand, improved productivity, product innovations and persistent growth. On its last-reported quarter’searnings call management stated that it expects strong demand for vegetable oil & ethanol, driven largely by robust demand for biodiesel and renewable diesel.



It also expects Resilient food demand to drive higher volumes and margins in starches, sweeteners and wheat milling. The company also expects positive contributions from productivity and innovation initiatives across the company that will likely to drive value in 2023.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model shows that Archer Daniels is likely to beat earnings estimates this quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Archer Daniels currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.99% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that they also have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat.



TreeHouse Foods THS has an Earnings ESP of +19.75% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $849.03 million, which suggests a decline of 25.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TreeHouse’s quarterly earnings has moved up 5.4% in the past 30 days to 39 cents per share, suggesting growth of 360% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. THS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering a positive earnings surprise of 48.8%, on average.



Colgate-Palmolive CL has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is expected to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $4.6 billion, which suggests growth of 4.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Colgate’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days to 70 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 5.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. CL’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering a positive earnings surprise of 0.4%, on average.



Philip Morris International PM has an Earnings ESP of +1.86% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $8.1 billion, which suggests growth of 4.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Philip Morris’ quarterly earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.33 per share, suggesting a decline of 14.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. PM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering a positive earnings surprise of 10.9%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.