Archer Daniels (ADM) to Report Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM is slated to report first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 27, before market open. This leading agricultural product company is likely to have witnessed earnings and revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.00 per share, which suggests an increase of 56.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. However, the consensus mark has moved up a penny in the past seven days. For first-quarter revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $16.8 billion, suggesting 12.1% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.4%. Moreover, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Archer Daniels has been gaining from continued momentum in its Ag Services and Oilseeds segment, driven by solid demand for grains and oilseeds as well as meal and oils. Further, healthy demand for industrial starches, retail flour and high-grade alcohol is likely to have favored the Carbohydrate Solutions unit. Moreover, significant gains in Human and Animal Nutrition units along with strategic partnerships, product innovation and positive consumer growth trends might have contributed to the company’s Nutrition segment. Apart from these, its efforts to enhance plant-based protein capabilities are likely to get reflected in the first-quarter results.



The company remains focused on improving its key businesses — the Decatur complex, Golden Peanut and Three Nuts. As part of this, management has been restructuring its North American wheat milling footprint by shutting old less efficient mills and opening a new, state-of-the-art facility in Mendota. Under its optimizing pillar, the company has been expanding its footprint in the fast-growing alternative protein space and enhancing its animal nutrition capabilities. Also, Archer Daniels’s advancement in the Readiness program bodes well.



However, it is still reeling under soft results across its Carbohydrate Solutions segment stemming from weakness in the ethanol industry. Also, rising SG&A costs continue to be a concern.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Archer Daniels this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Archer Daniels has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.84%.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Sanderson Farms, Inc. SAFM has an Earnings ESP of +3.13% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Medifast, Inc. MED has an Earnings ESP of +6.25% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.



Nomad Foods Limited NOMD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.73% and a Zacks Rank #3.

