Archer Daniels (ADM) Rises on Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM jumped more than 4% in the pre-market trading session on Apr 26, following the impressive first-quarter 2022 results, wherein both top and bottom lines advanced year over year. This marked the 10th straight quarter of adjusted operating profit growth.



Despite supply-chain headwinds, results gained from solid demand, improved productivity, product innovations and persistent growth in the Nutrition segment. Management expects reduced crop supplies, stemming from weak Canadian canola crops, the short South American crops and disruptions in the Black Sea region to affect global grain markets for the next few years.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have gained 23.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 2.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Q1 Highlights

Adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share in the first quarter outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. The figure also grew 36.7% from $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. On a reported basis, the company’s earnings were $1.86 per share, up 52.5% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.22.



Revenues advanced 25.2% year over year to $23,650 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19,140 million. Solid sales across the majority of the segments contributed to the top line.



Segment-wise, revenues for Ag Services & Oilseeds grew 21.6% year over year, whereas Carbohydrate Solutions’ revenues rose 51.4% year over year. The Nutrition segment witnessed year-over-year revenue growth of 23.1%.



The gross profit increased 22.5% year over year to $1,897 million, while the gross margin contracted 17 basis points (bps) to 8% in the quarter under review. SG&A expenses rose 16.7% to $829 million.



Archer Daniels reported an adjusted segmental operating profit of $1,556 million in first-quarter 2022, up 29.8% from the year-ago quarter. On a GAAP basis, the company’s segmental operating profits grew 39.3% year over year to $1,539 million.

Segment Operating Profit Discussion

Adjusted operating profit for Ag Services & Oilseeds rose 29.7% year over year to $1,008 million. This was mainly driven by the robust global demand as well as sturdy global trade owing to strength in destination marketing and global ocean freight. Refined Products and Other also performed well on the back of healthy refining premiums and solid demand for refined oils in North America, as well as improved biodiesel margins in EMEA. The crushing business has witnessed strong global margins, stemming from robust protein and vegetable oil demand. On the flip side, adverse timing impacts hurt the quarterly results to some extent.



The Carbohydrate Solutions segment’s adjusted operating profit grew 22.4% to $317 million. Vantage Corn Processors performed well year over year, driven by strong margins, offset by losses on ethanol inventory. Meanwhile, starches and sweeteners improved year over year due to rising corn co-product revenues, higher citric acid profits in North America, a rise in volumes and margins in EMEA, and wheat milling.



In the Nutrition segment, the adjusted operating profit of $189 million grew 22.7% from $154 million in the year-ago quarter. The Human Nutrition unit gained from strength across all businesses. Despite rising costs, continued momentum in Flavors bodes well. Strength in alternative proteins, including gains from the Sojaprotein buyout, and favorable currency timing impacts in South America aidedthe Specialty Ingredients category. The Health & Wellness unit also witnessed robust quarterly growth, driven by growth in probiotics, gains from its Deerland Probiotics buyout and solid fiber demand. The animal nutrition unit grew significantly year over year, driven by strength in amino acids stemming from positive changes in the product mix and sturdy demand in North America, which partly offset the global supply-chain disruptions.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote

Other Financials

Archer Daniels ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,079 million; long-term debt, including current maturities, of $9,295 million; and shareholders’ equity of $23,755 million.



In the reported quarter, the company used $1,206 million in cash for operating activities. It also issued a cash dividend of $226 million in the quarter.

Other Stocks to Consider

We highlighted some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Consumer Staples space, namely The Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA, McCormick & Company MKC and Dutch Bros BROS.



McCormick is one of the leading manufacturers, marketers and distributors of spices, seasonings, specialty foods and flavors. It also currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McCormick’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 5% and 3.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures. MKC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average.



Duckhorn currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 11.3%. NAPA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 122.4%, on average. The company has declined 1.7% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Duckhorn’s current financial-year sales and earnings per share suggests growth of 9.6% and 3.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. The consensus mark for NAPA’s earnings per share has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



Dutch Bros currently has a Zacks Rank #2. BROS has a trailing two-quarter earnings surprise of 93.75%, on average. It has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 35.9%. The company has gained 4.8% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dutch Bros’ current financial-year sales and earnings per share suggests growth of 42.7% and 3.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers. The consensus mark for BROS’ earnings per share has been unchanged in the past 30 days.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.