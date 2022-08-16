Archer Daniels (ADM), LG Chem Reunite to Meet Bioplastic Demand

Archer Daniels Midland Company ADM expanded its collaboration with LG Chem to launch two joint ventures (JVs) to meet the growing demand for plant-based products, including bioplastics. This move follows the booming demand for plant-based products. Bioplastics and biopolymers demand is predicted to grow from $10.7 billion in 2021 to $29.7 billion by 2026.



The production facility for lactic acid and polylactic acid will be at Decatur, IL. The construction of the production facility is expected to begin in 2023, with production likely to start in late 2025 or early 2026. Also, this initiative will create 125 jobs in the Decatur region.



GreenWise Lactic, its first joint venture, is expected to produce up to 150,000 tons of high-purity corn-based lactic acid on an annual basis. Being the majority owner of this JV, Archer Daniels will provide fermentation capacity from its Decatur bioproducts facility. The second joint venture LG Chem Illinois Biochem, majorly owned by LG Chem, will use products from the first JV, GreenWise Lactic, to produce nearly 75,000 tons of polylactic acid per year.



Prior to this, Archer Daniels collaborated with LG Chem to produce lactic and polylactic acids for bioplastics, which is a plant-based product. Such endeavors are likely to help attain 10% revenue growth on an annual basis.



ADM has been making efforts to expand its solutions portfolio, which forms part of its Carbohydrate Solutions unit. As a result, it previously launched the BioSolutions platform to expand its portfolio of sustainable higher-margin solutions, particularly for pharmaceuticals and personal care markets. With the addition of these two JV’s, the company is likely to expand its ability to meet the growing demand for the said products. Notably, the BioSolutions platform boasts $136 million in year-over-year revenue growth in the first half of 2022.



We note that this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock gained 27.4% year to date outperforming the industry's growth of 23.5%.

