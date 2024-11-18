Archer Completes Strategic Acquisition of WFR

Archer (ARHVF) has released an update.

Archer has successfully completed its acquisition of Wellbore Fishing & Rental Tools, LLC for $51.5 million, strengthening its position in the oil and gas sector. This strategic move, primarily financed through a private placement, capitalizes on WFR’s anticipated 2024 revenue of $45 million and robust EBITDA margin exceeding 30%.

