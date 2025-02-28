Archer Aviation's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ACHR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Archer Aviation. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 13% leaning bullish and 72% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $269,156, and 14 are calls, amounting to $798,304.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.5 and $12.0 for Archer Aviation, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Archer Aviation's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Archer Aviation's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.5 to $12.0 in the last 30 days.

Archer Aviation Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $3.1 $1.67 $2.35 $12.00 $235.0K 1.9K 0 ACHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.3 $2.24 $2.24 $12.00 $111.7K 33.3K 934 ACHR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.2 $4.9 $5.2 $3.50 $52.0K 3.2K 106 ACHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.14 $1.94 $1.94 $8.00 $48.5K 3.0K 430 ACHR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $4.65 $4.35 $4.5 $7.00 $45.0K 5.8K 221

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. The company is engaged in designing and developing a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL aircraft for use in UAM networks. It is creating an electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Archer Aviation, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Archer Aviation With a volume of 31,189,147, the price of ACHR is up 11.55% at $8.84. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days. What The Experts Say On Archer Aviation

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Archer Aviation, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Archer Aviation, maintaining a target price of $13. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Archer Aviation, maintaining a target price of $12. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $12. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Archer Aviation, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Archer Aviation options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

