Archer Aviation's CEO Just Gave Investors Great News

Key Points

Archer and Anduril have developed an autonomous VTOL platform that serves both commercial and defense needs.

New aircraft, Thunder and Halo, open up more opportunities for Archer that go beyond just air taxi services.

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation ›

Shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) have been jumping recently after the company announced new aircraft stemming from its partnership with Anduril, a defense technology and autonomous systems company. It's a huge deal for Archer, an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) stock that has been in a tailspin for much of the year.

Archer's CEO is bullish on the opportunities this could unlock for the company. However, despite the positive news, the eVTOL stock is still down 37% year to date. Could now be a good time to buy it?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Archer unveils Thunder and Halo

Last week, Archer announced details around a new autonomous VTOL platform it had developed with Anduril, which can be used for both commercial and defense purposes. One of the new aircraft from the platform, Thunder, will provide speed, range, and payload that are necessary for defense applications, while also being cost-efficient. Archer expects Thunder's first flight to take place next year. A few days later, the company also unveiled Halo, which is the commercial variant that it developed with Anduril. Like Thunder, it will be autonomous and be able to take on heavy payloads. Archer has already been working on certifying its piloted eVTOL Midnight aircraft, which is designed for air taxi services.

In announcing the news, Archer CEO Adam Goldstein said, "This is the most sophisticated vertical lift aircraft platform ever developed--it's exactly what our customers need." The opportunities could be significant for Archer, particularly in defense, where demand can be high.

Is Archer's stock destined to soar higher?

Archer's stock rose by around 20% on the day that it announced Thunder and the program with Anduril.

The market remains hesitant, however, because while the opportunities are significant, so too are the risks and uncertainties. Archer's aircraft still requires certification, and until it begins manufacturing at scale, it'll be difficult to know just how long it may take for the business to become profitable, as it's a capital-intensive industry. Its losses have also been growing, totaling $743 million over the trailing 12 months.

The eVTOL stock may be a compelling option for growth investors to consider, but this is an investment that will clearly require a lot of patience, as it'll take time for Archer to generate any significant revenue and even longer before it has any hope of achieving profitability. But with its opportunities expanding in scope due to the new platform it has developed with Anduril, Archer's stock clearly has a lot of upside and room to grow.

Should you buy stock in Archer Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Archer Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Archer Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $377,990!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,518!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 896% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.