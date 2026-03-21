Archer Aviation Is Well Below Its Production Targets. Here Are 3 Headwinds Facing the eVTOL Leader.

Key Points

At the end of 2024, Archer Aviation said it would produce up to 10 of its Midnight aircraft in 2025.

The company hasn't updated its production numbers, suggesting that it fell far short of that goal.

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Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is building a business around a small, vertical-lift aircraft that can be used as an air taxi. It is an exciting development in the aerospace industry because it would open up a whole new type of travel. However, Archer Aviation's lofty production goals seem to have fallen by the wayside, highlighting key headwinds the company faces. Here are some things you need to consider about the aerospace start-up.

Archer Aviation made a bold production projection

In the first quarter of 2024, Archer Aviation stated that it intended to build six of its Midnight aircraft. There was no date attached to the goal. At the end of 2024, the company increased that target, stating that it would produce "up to 10" midnight aircraft in 2025. In the middle of 2025 the company stated that it was concurrently working on six of its aircraft. By the end of 2025, Archer Aviation didn't mention the number of aircraft it had completed, though it had delivered at least one Midnight to Abu Dhabi for testing and potentially added a second to its "fleet."

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Basically, Archer Aviation set a target and then stopped talking about that target. This hints strongly that the company didn't produce as many of its Midnight aircraft as planned. That's not good, but it also isn't surprising. The aerospace industry is technically complex, capital-intensive, and highly regulated.

Three big headwinds for Archer

Those are actually the three biggest headwinds Archer faces as the start-up looks to break into the aerospace industry. Strict regulation has probably been the biggest impediment. Vertical lift air taxis don't currently exist, so regulators have to create new rules from scratch. The process has been moving forward, but until there are final rules, Archer and its peers, such as Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), don't really have a target to aim for. It is a bit of a back-and-forth between air taxi companies and regulators as they work to create and regulate a new type of aircraft.

Regulations have to play against the technology available to Archer in what is a very technologically complex industry. And at the same time, Archer has to prove it can actually build Midnight aircraft in a timely, cost-effective manner. It is hard to do that until the aircraft's final design is approved. Building many Midnight aircraft that won't be allowed to fly would be a costly and undesirable outcome.

Which brings the final headwind to the fore: money. At the end of 2025, Archer reported that it had $2 billion in liquidity, so there's no near-term issue. However, the company is raising cash by selling shares, which dilutes current shareholders. That's not unusual for a start-up business, but it is something that investors need to keep in mind, given the huge costs still ahead for Archer as it builds its business.

Archer is a high-risk/high-reward investment

At this early stage of its development, Archer Aviation is best suited to aggressive growth investors. More conservative investors should watch from the sidelines, waiting to see how it handles the many headwinds it still faces.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.