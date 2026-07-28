Archer Aviation vs. Rivian Automotive: Which EV Vehicle Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Archer Aviation is moving toward commercialization of its Midnight eVTOL aircraft with backing from major airline and automotive partners.

Rivian Automotive continues to scale production of its electric trucks and delivery vans while benefiting from a major software joint venture.

Which futuristic transport stock deserves a spot in your portfolio as these technologies reach maturity?

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation ›

As we look toward the future of transport, investors are weighing the potential of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) against the established electric vehicle production of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

Archer is focused on the emerging electric aviation market through urban air taxi services, whereas Rivian is a manufacturer of electric consumer and commercial trucks. Both companies are navigating the capital-intensive transition from development to high-volume commercial scaling.

The case for Archer Aviation

Archer builds electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for urban air mobility and plans to operate its own air-taxi networks. It is a high-profile player among industrial stocks moving toward electrification. Partners like United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) have placed conditional orders, though such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

For fiscal year 2025, Archer Aviation reported revenue of just $300,000. This early-stage revenue was accompanied by a net loss of approximately $618.2 million. This reflects a company still in its pre-commercial phase as it pursues aircraft type and production certification.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.1x. This ratio measures total debt, including short- and long-term obligations, against shareholders' equity, with a lower number indicating less reliance on borrowed money. Free cash flow was negative at $511.7 million, representing the cash remaining after operating and capital spending are covered.

The case for Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive designs and manufactures electric vehicles for both retail consumers and commercial clients like Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). Its technical operations are anchored by a joint venture with Volkswagen Group, which serves as a primary partner for software and electrical architecture. This direct-to-consumer model allows the company to manage its brand and service experience without a traditional dealership network.

In FY 2025, revenue reached roughly $5.4 billion, representing growth of approximately 9% compared to the prior year. The company reported a net loss of more than $3.6 billion for the fiscal year. This resulted in a net margin of negative 67%, reflecting the high costs of manufacturing and scaling its vehicle platforms.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 1.5x, comparing total debt to the value of shareholder equity. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was negative by close to $1.65 billion, reflecting cash from operations minus capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

Archer faces significant hurdles related to FAA and GCAA certification processes, where delays could postpone commercialization for its flagship hubs. The company also requires ongoing capital investment and faces uncertainty in future fundraising, while navigating intellectual property litigation with Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY). Finally, its reliance on Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) for volume manufacturing introduces operational risks if production fails to scale as expected.

Rivian continues to experience high cash burn and depends on external financing to fund its expansion plans. The joint venture with Volkswagen Group is essential for software development, but recent legal issues involving partner engineers create governance uncertainty. High dependency on Amazon for commercial orders and intense price competition in the electric vehicle market also pressure its ability to reach profitability.

Valuation comparison

Rivian Automotive maintains a lower P/S ratio (price-to-revenue), while neither has earnings estimates for the current fiscal year, and therefore do not have a future price-to-earings ratio

Metric Archer Aviation Rivian Automotive Forward P/E n/a n/a P/S ratio 1,770x 3.6x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Looking at Archer Aviation, the federal government created a framework in 2025 for real-world testing of eVTOL aircraft, a concrete step toward making Archer's vision a reality. Other countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia, are developing similar regulatory frameworks. A lot still has to happen for Archer’s aircraft to get into the skies, but the notion that the nation's airspace is being regulated in a way that is holding back growth is one that has found favor among U.S. leadership.

Archer is taking steps to refurbish a small Los Angeles airport, Hawthorne, for use as its testing grounds and is working to scale up its manufacturing capabilities to eventually reach capacity for 50 planes a year. Executives at the business have an initial plan to focus on military and cargo uses for its plane, which would be an easier path to early revenue. Future estimates are speculative, but Wall Street analysts see Archer turning its first profit in 2030, with $2.3 billion in revenue, but a lot has to go right between now and then.

The major card Archer is holding is the purchase agreement with United Airlines to serve as taxis, extending the airline’s services. The contract isn’t guaranteed to be executed in full, however.

Rivian has been affected by the slowdown in U.S. EV sales over the last couple of years, as people increasingly prefer hybrid vehicles. Trucks and SUVs have become increasingly popular with U.S. consumers over the past decade, but competition in the electric truck/SUV space is increasing. Still, the R1 is the best-selling SUV over $70,000 in the state of California — EV or combustion engine — and is the best-selling EV SUV nationally priced over $70,000.

Across the R1, R2, and commercial vehicles it produces, Rivian expects to deliver about 65,000 cars in 2026, producing revenue of $7.3 billion, a rise of 35%. The net loss should narrow slightly to $3.5 billion, though negative free cash flow is expected to balloon.

Still, Rivian has more cash than most EV startups, and its partnerships with Volkswagen and Amazon provide some stability. Archer, meanwhile, still has to get through proof-of-concept and manufacturing, something Rivian has tackled. For 2026, go with Rivian.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.