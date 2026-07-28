Archer Aviation vs. Redwire: Which Aerospace Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Archer Aviation is scaling its electric air taxi platform through high-profile partnerships with commercial airlines and defense contractors.

Redwire provides essential space infrastructure and autonomous systems for government agencies and the growing commercial space sector.

Which aerospace innovator is the better choice for your growth portfolio as these industries mature in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation ›

The race to dominate the skies and low-earth orbit is intensifying as new technologies reshape the future of transportation. Investors must decide between Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and Redwire Corp (NYSE:RDW) to capture this potential.

Archer is focused on the emerging electric vertical takeoff and landing market, aiming to revolutionize urban travel with quiet, battery-powered aircraft. Redwire specializes in the essential hardware and systems that power modern space missions. Both companies operate among defense stocks and aerospace innovators, though they target different frontiers.

The case for Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation builds electric air taxis designed to move passengers over traffic in dense urban areas. Its primary product is the Midnight aircraft, but it also recently unveiled the Thunder autonomous platform in partnership with Anduril Industries. Archer relies heavily on major partners like United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) and the U.S. Air Force. Customer concentration like that adds a layer of risk to the business.

For fiscal year 2025, Archer Aviation reported revenue of just $300,000. This early-stage revenue was accompanied by a net loss of approximately $618.2 million. This reflects a company still in its pre-commercial phase as it pursues aircraft type and production certification.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.1x. This ratio measures total debt, including short- and long-term obligations, against shareholders' equity, with a lower number indicating less reliance on borrowed money. Free cash flow was negative at $511.7 million, representing the cash remaining after operating and capital spending are covered.

The case for Redwire

Redwire provides infrastructure for the space economy, including solar arrays and autonomous docking systems for satellites. It serves high-profile clients like NASA and the European Space Agency, and it recently won a contract with the Belgian Defence for a security satellite. A significant portion of revenue comes from government contracts, which means the company is sensitive to shifts in federal spending.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $335.4 million, representing a growth rate of about 10% compared to the previous year. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of nearly $226.6 million, almost double 2024. The net margin, a measure of how much revenue remains after all operating and non-operating costs, was negative 68% for the period.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.2x. Free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was negative $200 million during the fiscal year, up sharply from 2024.

Risk profile comparison

Archer faces significant hurdles regarding FAA type certification for its Midnight aircraft, as any delays could halt its commercial launch plans. The company also requires substantial capital to continue its operations while reporting heavy losses. Furthermore, Archer is involved in a legal dispute with Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) regarding trade secrets, and scaling its manufacturing to meet production targets remains a major challenge.

Redwire is currently implementing governance reforms following a settlement related to a shareholder lawsuit. The company also launched a $500 million stock offering in 2026, which poses a risk of dilution to existing shareholders by increasing the total number of shares. Additionally, Redwire is managing material weaknesses in its internal financial controls and risks related to its acquisition of Edge Autonomy.

Valuation comparison

Archer Aviation is valued at a massive premium to its current sales compared to the more established revenue stream at Redwire.

Metric Archer Aviation Redwire Forward P/E n/a n/a P/S ratio 1,770x 3.8x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

In April, Redwire was selected as one of 14 vendors (out of a total of 32 bids) on the Space Systems Command $1.8 billion 10-year Andromeda Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity, or IDIQ contract. That’s a project to replace aging GPS satellites and upgrade the U.S. space infrastructure to counter emerging threats. An IDIQ win would be something management feels moves Redwire ‘up the food chain’ with the Department of Defense. It could mean significantly more revenue, since U.S. Space Systems Command provided a notice of its intent to raise the total shared ceiling for the Andromeda IDIQ to more than $6 billion to meet increased demand.

In the near-term, Redwire expects fiscal 2026 revenue to come in around $475 million, growth of about 40% opver the prior year. In addition, the business has an order backlog of $498 million. The business is still expected to post net losses for the foreseeable future, but they are trending in the right direction.

Archer Aviation is taking steps to refurbish a small Los Angeles airport, Hawthorne, for use as its testing grounds. That comes after the federal government created a framework in 2025 for real-world testing of eVTOL aircraft, a concrete step toward making Archer's vision a reality. Other countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia, are developing similar regulatory frameworks.

The company is working to scale up its manufacturing capabilities to eventually reach capacity for 50 planes a year, assuming testing goes well. Executives at the business have an initial plan to focus on military and cargo uses for its plane, which would be an easier path to early revenue. Future estimates are speculative, but Wall Street analysts see Archer turning its first profit in 2030, with $2.3 billion in revenue.

The major card Archer is holding is the purchase agreement with United Airlines to serve as taxis, extending the airline’s services. The contract isn’t guaranteed to be executed in full, however. A lot still has to happen for Archer’s aircraft to get into the skies, but the notion that the nation's airspace is being regulated in a way that is holding back growth is one that has found favor among U.S. leadership.

Both businesses are exciting young particopants is expanding sectors. Redwire competes in a hotly contested business against many well-financed competitors. So does Archer, but the electric taxi-plane niche appears to be one it can dominate, so it gets the nod as the better buy in 2026.



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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.