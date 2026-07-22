Archer Aviation vs. Lucid: Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Archer Aviation is moving toward the commercial launch of its Midnight aircraft with significant backing from major airlines and defense agencies.

Lucid Group continues to scale its luxury electric vehicle production, supported by a massive purchase agreement with the Government of Saudi Arabia.

Which of these high-growth transport pioneers offers a better potential path for long-term investors in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation ›

As transportation undergoes a radical shift toward electrification, investors are weighing the potential of flying taxis against luxury electric cars. Choosing between Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) involves balancing visionary technology with financial durability.

Archer Aviation focuses on urban air mobility, aiming to launch commercial air-taxi networks in major global hubs. Lucid competes in the premium automotive market, prioritizing industry-leading battery efficiency and high-end design. Both companies represent high-risk bets on the future of how people move, though they operate in different regulatory and manufacturing environments.

The case for Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial and military use. This growth among industrial stocks is anchored by an agreement with United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) providing for the conditional purchase of up to $1.0 billion in Midnight aircraft. The company also partners with the U.S. Air Force and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) for manufacturing support.

In FY 2025, Archer Aviation reported revenue of $300,000. This early-stage revenue was accompanied by a net loss of approximately $618.2 million. This reflects a company still in its pre-commercial phase as it pursues aircraft type and production certification.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.1x. This ratio measures total debt, including short- and long-term obligations, against shareholders' equity, with a lower number indicating less reliance on borrowed money. Free cash flow was negative at $511.7 million, representing the cash remaining after operating and capital spending are covered.

The case for Lucid Group

Lucid Group manufactures luxury electric vehicles, including the Air sedan and the Gravity SUV, through direct-to-consumer channels. Its most significant customer relationship is with the government of Saudi Arabia, which has a 10-year agreement to purchase up to 100,000 vehicles. The company also works with Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Nuro to develop autonomous robotaxi fleets, though this customer concentration adds a layer of risk to its long-term outlook.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $1.35 billion, which represents growth of more than 67% compared to the previous year. Despite this significant top-line growth, Lucid reported a net loss of roughly $3.7 billion, reflecting the high costs of automotive production and ongoing research and development at this stage.

According to the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is nearly 1.2x. This means the company uses slightly more debt than equity to fund its capital-intensive operations. Free cash flow was negative $3.8 billion for the fiscal year.

Risk profile comparison

Archer Aviation faces significant regulatory hurdles, as it depends entirely on the FAA and other agencies for aircraft certification. Delays in receiving these approvals for the Midnight aircraft could indefinitely postpone the start of commercial revenue. Additionally, the company must prove it can successfully scale high-volume manufacturing in Georgia without previous experience in mass production, while also navigating complex legal disputes with competitors like Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY).

Lucid struggles with financial instability and a high cash burn rate, which has led to litigation and market volatility. The company also faces operational risks from leadership changes and historical manufacturing delays at its Arizona and Saudi Arabian facilities. Competition from established automakers like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) or luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz Group adds further pressure on sales, especially as high interest rates impact demand for premium vehicles.

Valuation comparison

Archer Aviation trades at a dramatically higher P/S ratio than Lucid, reflecting its extremely early stage of commercialization.

Metric Archer Aviation Lucid Forward P/E n/a n/a P/S ratio 1,890x 1.7x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

The federal government created the framework in 2025 for real-world testing of eVTOL aircraft, a concrete step toward making Archer's vision a reality. Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia are other countries building similar regulatory frameworks. A lot still has to happen for Archer’s aircraft to get into the skies, but the notion that the nation's airspace is being regulated in a way that is holding back growth is one that has found favor.

Archer is taking steps to refurbish a small Los Angeles airport for use as its testing grounds and is working to scale up its manufacturing capabilities to eventually reach capacity for 50 planes a year. Management has an initial plan to focus on military and cargo uses for its plane, which would be an easier path to early revenue. Future estimates are speculative, but Wall Street analysts see Archer turning its first profit in 2030, with $2.3 billion in revenue, but a lot has to go right between now and then.

The major card Archer is holding is the purchase agreement with United Airlines to serve as taxis, extending the airline’s services. The contract isn’t guaranteed to be executed in full, however.

Meanwhile, Lucid has an agreement with Uber to provide 35,000 robotaxis, up from a previously announced 20,000, while Uber upped its investment in Lucid to $500 million from $350 million. The luxury EV maker said March orders jumped 144% from February this year, a bright light for the business, which still struggles with high cash burn. Still, sales gains are starting from a small base: its vehicle sales rate was just 43 units per day in 2025.

The Saudi agreement should pay dividends, with the company constructing a factory in the country that should ensure the government follows through on its orders. A focus on cutting operational costs should help, although Lucid is still expected to lose around $3.6 billion in fiscal 2026, while revenue grows about $600 million to $1.95 billion.

Both Archer and Lucid are EV pioneers in the early stage of their business plans. Archer’s price-to-sales is far too high to ignore at current prices, while Lucid’s very low P/S suggests it may be the better bet for 2026.





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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.