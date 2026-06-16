Archer Aviation vs. Karman: Which Aerospace Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Archer Aviation is a high-growth developer of electric air taxis with a multibillion-dollar conditional order book from United Airlines.

Karman is a profitable manufacturer of mission-critical systems for space and defense programs with steady revenue growth.

Which aerospace innovator is the better fit for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation ›

Choosing between a high-growth electric aviation pioneer and a profitable defense manufacturer requires weighing long-term vision against financial stability. This is the trade-off between investing in Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) or Karman (NYSE:KRMN) as the better stock to meet your goals.

Archer focuses on electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft designed for urban travel. Karman provides critical systems for launch vehicles, satellites, and missile defense programs. While both operate within the aerospace landscape, they represent vastly different stages of corporate maturity and financial performance.

The case for Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation designs and develops Midnight, an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company primarily targets the air taxi market, with plans to launch operations in the United States and the UAE. It maintains a conditional purchase agreement with United Airlines for up to $1.5 billion worth of aircraft. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a significant portion of its future relies on a single partner.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), revenue reached $300,000 as the company began its early commercial efforts. This resulted in a net loss of $618.2 million for the year. The net margin, which shows how much of each dollar of revenue remains after all expenses, was -206,067%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio stands at 19.9x, indicating a strong ability to cover short-term debts with liquid assets. The debt-to-equity ratio, which compares total debt to the value owned by shareholders, is 0.1x. Free cash flow, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was -$511.7 million.

The case for Karman

Karman designs and manufactures mission-critical systems used among defense stocks. It serves customers in launch vehicles, satellites, and missile defense, primarily within the United States. Its three largest customers accounted for 51.5% of total revenue in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as losing one major partner would significantly impact financial results.

During FY 2025, revenue reached $471.5 million, representing growth of 36.6% over the previous year. The company reported net income of $17.4 million. The net margin was 3.7%, which reflects the percentage of revenue turned into profit after all costs.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 1.5x, meaning the company relies more on debt than equity to fund its assets. The current ratio, which measures the company's ability to pay short-term obligations, was 3.3x. Free cash flow for the period was -$42.5 million.

Risk profile comparison

Archer Aviation faces significant regulatory hurdles, as it must obtain FAA certification before it can begin commercial air taxi operations. The company currently generates very little revenue and expects ongoing losses, meaning it will likely need to raise more capital. It also faces competition from other developers like Joby Aviation. Any disruptions in its limited supply chain could lead to delays in aircraft production.

Karman faces risks from its heavy reliance on a few major customers, which create significant revenue concentration. It also depends on defense contracts from the U.S. government that can be terminated or reduced at any time. The company must navigate intense competition from larger aerospace firms such as Lockheed Martin. Furthermore, Karman must comply with strict cybersecurity requirements to remain eligible for future government projects.

Valuation comparison

Archer Aviation looks cheaper on a forward earnings basis, while Karman appears more attractive when comparing their price relative to total revenue.

Metric Archer Aviation Karman Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 58.1x 84.4x 29.8x P/S ratio 12862.5x 13.6x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

In comparing these two aerospace companies, Archer Aviation offers the potential for outsized share price gains in the future if its eVTOL vision can take flight commercially. It expects to begin initial operations in the U.S. this year.

Perhaps more significantly, Archer announced investments in defense and artificial intelligence that management believes can lead to substantial revenue opportunities. The company managed to boost sales to $1.6 million in the first quarter, and it ended Q1 with $1.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. This sum should help it fund operations as it ramps up sales.

Karman is the established company between this pair, and its business is booming. It reported record Q1 revenue of $151.2 million, up an impressive 51% year over year. Despite this, its stock fell near its 52-week low of $43.49 after Karman announced that it was selling more stock at $61 per share.

The drop in Karman’s stock price creates a buy opportunity. Its revenue is rising, and shares are well below their 52-week high of $118.38 reached in January. These factors make it the better buy in 2026.

Archer is a speculative stock with a lot of risk given its lack of sales. Perhaps it will someday be worth investing in, but right now, Karman is my pick.

Should you buy stock in Archer Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Archer Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Archer Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $440,440!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,303,950!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 16, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.