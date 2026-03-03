Archer Aviation vs. Joby Aviation: Which One Will Dominate the Next Decade?

Key Points

Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation are both trying to get FAA approval for their eVTOLs.

The two stocks are both speculative and high-risk investment options.

Joby's Q4 2025 earnings report was stellar, while Archer is burning through cash.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

In the world of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicle (eVTOL) stocks, two names reign supreme: Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) and Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY).

Of course, both are speculative, high-risk stocks trying to dominate a cutting-edge industry, but which stock looks poised to dominate over the next decade?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The little differences

Both Archer and Joby are trying to get final approval of their eVTOL aircraft from the FAA, and both are partnering with Nvidia to develop autonomous flight technology using Nvidia's cutting-edge IGX Thor platform. But, though similar, the companies aren't identical.

Joby intends to operate its fleet of aircraft as air taxis. It's scheduled to launch air taxi service in Dubai this year, and has made strategic acquisitions of existing helicopter ride-hailing and aerial delivery services from Blade in 2025 and Uber in 2020.

Meanwhile, Archer has claimed to already have a $6 billion order backlog for its aircraft, and hopes to eventually scale up production to 650 aircraft per year. The company has also purchased Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles, and plans to use it as a testing facility as well as an eventual Los Angeles hub.

Archer has been burning through cash, and it's unclear when it will begin generating revenue from its eVTOL business. Joby, on the other hand, just posted a stellar Q4 2025 earnings report, with surprisingly strong revenue and lower-than-expected cash burn.

Although both of these companies are speculative and very richly valued, Joby appears to be better positioned for long-term success over the next decade.

Should you buy stock in Joby Aviation right now?

Before you buy stock in Joby Aviation, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Joby Aviation wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $523,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,640!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2026.

John Bromels has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.