Archer Aviation vs. Intuitive Machines: Is an Air or Space Pioneer the BetterBuy in 2026?

Key Points

Archer Aviation is moving toward FAA certification for its Midnight aircraft with heavy backing from major airline and defense partners.

Intuitive Machines has established itself as a critical lunar infrastructure provider for NASA and the growing space economy.

Which high-growth aerospace stock offers the best flight path for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Archer Aviation ›

The frontier of transportation is shifting from terrestrial roads to the skies and beyond. Investors looking for high growth often weigh Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) against Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) to capture this next industrial wave.

Archer is pioneering electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for urban air mobility. Intuitive Machines focuses on lunar landers and space infrastructure. Both operate in highly technical fields with long development timelines, making them speculative but potentially rewarding options for those watching the evolution of flight and exploration.

The case for Archer Aviation

Archer builds electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for urban air mobility and plans to operate its own air-taxi networks. It is a high-profile player among industrial stocks moving toward electrification. Partners like United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) have placed conditional orders, though such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

For fiscal year 2025, Archer Aviation reported revenue of just $300,000. This early-stage revenue was accompanied by a net loss of approximately $618.2 million. This reflects a company still in its pre-commercial phase as it pursues aircraft type and production certification.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.1x. This ratio measures total debt, including short- and long-term obligations, against shareholders' equity, with a lower number indicating less reliance on borrowed money. Free cash flow was negative at $511.7 million, representing the cash remaining after operating and capital spending are covered.

The case for Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines provides lunar landers, spacecraft, and orbital network infrastructure for government and commercial clients. Its primary customer remains NASA, which utilizes its services for the Artemis program and data relay networks. The company also serves defense customers and recently expanded its satellite manufacturing capabilities through the acquisition of Lanteris.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $210.1 million, which was a decrease from previous years (sales were $228 million in 2024). The company reported a net loss of nearly $83.3 million during this time, much narroweerr than 2024’s net loss of $284 million.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly -0.5x, meaning total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was approximately negative $56 million, which represents the cash remaining after paying for operations and capital assets.

Risk profile comparison

Archer faces high dependence on regulatory certification for its Midnight aircraft, and any delays from the FAA would severely impede commercialization. The company has a history of operating losses and will likely need more capital, which could be difficult if market conditions sour. There is also intense competition in the air-taxi market from rivals such as Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and eHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH)

Intuitive Machines is highly sensitive to government budget cycles, particularly funding for NASA and the Department of Defense. The integration of recent acquisitions also poses execution risks for the management team as it scales operations. Furthermore, spaceflight remains inherently risky, and a single launch failure or satellite defect could cause significant financial and reputational damage.

Valuation comparison

Archer Aviation carries a much higher P/S ratio given that it is earlier in its development. Neither has a Forward P/E for 2026 because neither business is expected to turn a profit.

Metric Archer Aviation Intuitive Machines Forward P/E n/a n/a P/S ratio 1,710x 4.95x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

The federal government created a framework in 2025 for real-world testing of eVTOL aircraft, a concrete step toward making Archer's vision a reality. Other countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia, are developing similar regulatory frameworks. A lot still has to happen for Archer’s aircraft to get into the skies, but the notion that the nation's airspace is being regulated in a way that is holding back growth is one that has found favor among U.S. leadership.

Archer is taking steps to refurbish a small Los Angeles airport, Hawthorne, for use as its testing grounds and is working to scale up its manufacturing capabilities to eventually reach capacity for 50 planes a year. Execuitves at the business have an initial plan to focus on military and cargo uses for its plane, which would be an easier path to early revenue. Future estimates are speculative, but Wall Street analysts see Archer turning its first profit in 2030, with $2.3 billion in revenue, but a lot has to go right between now and then.

The major card Archer is holding is the purchase agreement with United Airlines to serve as taxis, extending the airline’s services. The contract isn’t guaranteed to be executed in full, however.

Intuitive Machines, meanwhile, are in one of the hottest newly emerging sectors, space. Intuitive Machines started its fiscal 2026 with the strongest quarter in its history, delivering record revenue of $187 million. Management says they have an order backlog of $1.1 billion, including $400 recent bookings in early 2026. NASA is moving toward a steady access to space flights and deliveries, too, which bodes well for the company’s longer-term sales. Revenue for fiscal 2026 is seen more than quadrupling to $952 million, with a narrower net loss of $66 million. Analysts expect the business to turn its first profit in 2028.

Each of these companies is an exciting pioneer in a new form of flight. Intuitive Machines seems to be stepping into its own this year with a spike in revenue, while Archer still has to see itself through its proving ground. For 2026, go with Intuitive Machines.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.