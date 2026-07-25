Archer Aviation vs. Ford Motor: Are Electric Planes or Automobiles a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Archer Aviation is pioneering the urban air mobility market with its Midnight aircraft and high-profile partnerships with United Airlines and Stellantis.

Ford Motor remains a global automotive powerhouse that is currently navigating a multi-billion dollar shift toward electric and hybrid vehicle platforms.

Should you bet on the disruptive potential of an aviation newcomer or the established scale of a legacy automaker reinventing its fleet?

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Investors face a choice between the high-octane potential of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) and the seasoned stability of Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F). Deciding which stock is a better buy for 2026 requires balancing revolutionary technology against traditional manufacturing.

Archer Aviation is building the future of urban flight with its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. Ford Motor is reinventing its legacy business to dominate the growing electric vehicle market. While they operate in different sectors, both companies are competing for a place in the evolving global transportation landscape.

The case for Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation designs and develops electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for urban air mobility, placing it among high-growth industrial stocks. It is working on its Midnight air taxi and the Thunder autonomous platform in collaboration with Anduril Industries. The company has a $1 billion conditional purchase agreement with United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), and customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, Archer Aviation reported revenue of $300,000. This early-stage revenue was accompanied by a net loss of approximately $618.2 million. This reflects a company still in its pre-commercial phase as it pursues aircraft type and production certification.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.1x. This ratio measures total debt, including short- and long-term obligations, against shareholders' equity, with a lower number indicating less reliance on borrowed money. Free cash flow was negative at $511.7 million, representing the cash remaining after operating and capital spending are covered.

The case for Ford Motor

Ford Motor sells a global fleet of cars, trucks, and commercial vehicles. It operates a massive global workforce of 166,000 employees and distributes vehicles through roughly 8,226 independently owned dealerships. The company is currently executing its Ford+ plan to transition toward a mix of gas, hybrid, and electric vehicles while utilizing a new technology partnership with Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

In FY 2025, revenue reached close to $174 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of under 1%. Despite the high sales, the company reported a net loss of nearly $8.2 billion for the year, a swing from 2024 net income of $5.9 billion. This indicates that the costs of production and strategic shifts currently exceed total sales revenue.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, Ford Motor reported a debt-to-equity ratio of close to 4.7x, showing its total debt is higher than its shareholder equity. For FY 2025, free cash flow, which is the cash left over after accounting for capital investments, was negative $343 millon. By comparison, 2024 saw free cash flow of $6.7 billion.

Risk profile comparison

Archer Aviation has incurred cumulative net losses of approximately $2.3 billion and requires ongoing capital to fund its high-volume manufacturing ramp-up. The business is entirely dependent on securing FAA and international certifications, and any delays could prevent it from making sales. Furthermore, the company is involved in active litigation against its rival Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), which could lead to distractions or unfavorable legal outcomes.

Ford Motor faces risks from production disruptions due to shortages of key components like lithium and cobalt. The company is also subject to significant costs from safety recalls and investigations by regulators such as the NHTSA. Finally, intense competition from companies like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and General Motors Corp (NYSE:GM) creates constant pricing pressure as the company balances capital between gas engines and electric vehicle adoption.

Valuation comparison

Ford Motor appears significantly cheaper based on its Forward P/E and P/S ratio, whereas Archer Aviation carries a premium valuation.

Metric Archer Aviation Ford Motor Forward P/E n/a 8.6x P/S ratio 1,710x 0.3x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Comparing Ford and Archer Aviation is a discussion about a Jetson-like vision of the future with flying cars or a grounded realization that the automobile isn’t going anywhere, at least for a while.

Ford Motor has a lot going for it: the company has reported five consecutive years of revenue growth, even if it’s been slow, and it continues to demonstrate vehicle leadership positions in internal combustion engine, electric vehicle, and hybrid vehicles. Unlike other automakers that have many marques, Ford just offers Ford and Lincoln, its luxury line. It’s a simpler sell to consumers. While the company has faced headwinds with foreign currencies and tariffs, the business has reshored enough operations that it sees the 2026 tariff impact being lower than previously projected, at $1 billion. Still, $1 billion in tariffs isn’t terribly helpful for business or shareholders. That said, Wall Street sees another year of sales growth in fiscal 2026, to $175.6 billion, with net income returning at $4.8 billion.

Archer Aviation, meanwhile, is benefitting from a federal government-created framework in 2025 to allow for real-world testing of eVTOL aircraft, a concrete step toward making Archer's vision a reality. Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia are other countries building similar regulatory frameworks. A lot still has to happen for Archer’s aircraft to get into the skies, but the notion that the nation's airspace is being regulated in a way that is holding back growth is one that has found favor.

Archer is taking steps to refurbish a Los Angeles airport to use as its testing grounds and is working to scale up its manufacturing capabilities to eventually reach capacity for 50 planes a year. Management has an initial plan to focus on military and cargo uses for its plane, which would be an easier path to early revenue. Future estimates are speculative, but Wall Street analysts see Archer turning its first profit in 2030, with $2.3 billion in revenue, but a lot has to go right between now and then.

The major card Archer is holding is the purchase agreement with United Airlines to serve as taxis, extending the airline’s services. The contract isn’t guaranteed to be executed in full, however.

Which stock is the better buy? Archer has great potential, but a lot has to go right in an industry that is known for high capital needs and cost pressures. Ford isn’t a growth stock, but it’s as close as too-big-to-fail as one can find in American industry. At a rock-bottom P/S ratio, Forbd is the stock to buy for the long-term.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.